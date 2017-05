× Lavaca Man Airlifted To Hospital After Getting Attacked By Cow

LAVACA (KFSM) — A Lavaca man was airlifted to a Little Rock hospital on Tuesday (May 30) after he was reportedly mauled by a cow.

The incident happened at a Lavaca farm along Highway 252 on Tuesday morning.

Police said the farmer was trying to check on baby calf when the mother got agitated and charged him several times.

Emergency responders said he has several broken bones.

This is a developing story.