New Antibiotic For Superbugs

Posted 2:57 pm, May 30, 2017, by , Updated at 03:05PM, May 30, 2017

United States scientists have developed a new tool to help fight super bugs.

They've modified an antibiotic used in the past to specifically fight the new bacteria.

The drug, which has been used for sixty years, is described as an antibiotic only used when other antibiotics fail.

The research team, which is based at the Scripps research institute in San Diego, described the new drug as quote "magical."

The drug is in clinical trials now, but researchers said it could be years before the drug actually hits the market.

