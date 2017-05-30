Parents Choose Educational Alternatives For Summer Break

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- School is out for summer break, but some local parents are switching up how they keep their kids busy.

Instead of binge watching TV shows, swimming or playing baseball, parents are choosing academic alternatives.

Parent Brady Meredith is merging his daughters passion for robotics with community service.

"She's actually gonna put on a robotics camp for younger kids to try to create some interest in robotics," Meredith said.

Each school district offers multiple programs to meet the unique interests of their students with hopes of keeping students excited about learning. Some schools in Springdale are mobilizing their efforts using a van packed with library books for all reading levels.

Sonora Elementary principal Regina Stewman said reading is the key to retaining what students have learned.

"There is something that is real and true called summer regression, kids will achieve a reading level at the end of the school year maybe even for the first that year or in years achieve an on grade reading level status," Stewman said.

Springdale schools have set a goal for their students to read 6 to 12 books over the break to combat summer regression. Educators encourage parents to call their schools to find out what summer programs are offered.

