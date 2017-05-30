× Police: Fayetteville Man Arrested For Recording Sexual Act In Public

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man was arrested after police caught him recording himself masturbating early Tuesday (May 30) morning on College Avenue, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Keith Miller, 45, was arrested in connection with public intoxication, indecent exposure and loitering.

Police found Miller about 2:45 a.m. Tuesday sitting against a fence masturbating, according to the report. About 20 feet away from Miller, police found a tripod with a phone attached. The phone was pointed at Miller and recording video.

When police arrested Miller they also recovered a bag filled with several sex toys and lubricant. Police complied with Miller’s request to put the bag back in his apartment, according to the report.

Miller was released Tuesday from the Washington County Detention Center after posting a partial bond of $1,250.