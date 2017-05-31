Anonymous Donors Pay Off Loan For 7hills Day Center

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — 7hills Homeless Center announced on Tuesday (May 30) that a group of anonymous donors came forward to pay off a balloon note for the 7hills Day Center. The note was due in early June.

The homeless center will now be able to make payments on the property over a period of years and will eventually have the opportunity to own the property outright.

“Without this generous donation, we would not be able to keep our Day Center, or the supports available there.” 7hills board president Lynn Carver said in a press release. “We are deeply grateful to the is group of individuals, who are committed to helping us end homelessness in NWA.”

The Fayetteville City Council had adopted an ordinance to provide emergency funding to the center in January. Carver thanked Mayor Jordan and the council members for their support.

“I want to first express our deep gratitude for the support of Mayor Jordan and the council members, which has allowed us to maintain the services our Day Center provides during this critical time period,” Carver said.