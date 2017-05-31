Dash Cam Video Released In Rogers Chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM) -- Rogers Police released dash cam video that recorded a police chase on Monday (May 29).

A driver passed Rogers police officers without headlights at about 1:40 a.m. The officer turned on his lights to make a traffic stop and the car pulled into a gas station. The officer then walked up to the car and asked for his license and registration and then the car drove off.

“We get into a vehicle pursuit, they follow the suspect or the suspect vehicle for a while until at one point they passed another vehicle, almost hit the vehicle. So, given the other people on the roads, the speeds we discontinued the pursuit,” Officer Keith Foster said.

Foster said another officer saw the car and stopped it. The suspect stopped the car and put it in reverse. He hit the officer's vehicle and took off. Later on, another officer saw him driving and followed then stopped him.

“It was at that point that a Benton County deputy also joined to also help with this. They get the car stopped, he goes up to make contact. The doors are locked and he can't get in. The guy takes off, our officer has to jump out of the way. He takes off driving again,” he said.

Devante Caraway was also charged on suspicion of drunk driving. Foster said luckily no officers were seriously injured. One Rogers police car and one Benton County vehicle were hit in the chase.

“With all traffic stops they start seemingly pretty simple and they can go very routine or you can get into some type of pursuit or something like this. There is no one set standard for traffic stops so you kind of have to be ready for a little bit of everything,” he said.

The chase ended when Caraway crashed his vehicle at County Line Liquor on the Washington and Benton County border. He was taken to the hospital and then booked into the Benton County Jail.

Caraway was charged with four felonies including battery and aggravated assault. He is still in the Benton County Jail. His court appearance is set for July.