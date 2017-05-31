× Fort Smith Schools Offer Free Summer Meals For Students

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Children 18 and under can get free meals over the summer from Fort Smith Public Schools.

Free meals for breakfast and lunch will be served from June 1 through August 4 on weekdays. However, no meals will be served on July 4 for the holiday.

Adults can also eat, but the lunches cost $2.25 for breakfast or $3.50 for lunch.

Breakfast will be served from 7:45-8:30 a.m. at the following schools:

Carnall Elementary School

Morrison Elementary School

Pike Elementary School

Spradling Elementary School

Sunnymede Elementary School

Tilles Elementary School

Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the following schools: