Fort Smith Schools Offer Free Summer Meals For Students
FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Children 18 and under can get free meals over the summer from Fort Smith Public Schools.
Free meals for breakfast and lunch will be served from June 1 through August 4 on weekdays. However, no meals will be served on July 4 for the holiday.
Adults can also eat, but the lunches cost $2.25 for breakfast or $3.50 for lunch.
Breakfast will be served from 7:45-8:30 a.m. at the following schools:
- Carnall Elementary School
- Morrison Elementary School
- Pike Elementary School
- Spradling Elementary School
- Sunnymede Elementary School
- Tilles Elementary School
Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the following schools:
- Ballman Elementary School
- Barling Elementary School
- Carnall Elementary School
- Fairview Elementary School
- Howard Elementary School
- Morrison Elementary School
- Pike Elementary School
- Spradling Elementary School
- Sunnymede Elementary School
- Tilles Elementary School
- Trusty Elementary School