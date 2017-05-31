Hogs, Sooners to Square Off In Phil Knight Invitational

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas received the invitation for one of the biggest basketball tournaments of the season several months ago but on Wednesday the Razorbacks found out who they’ll open against.

In the opening round of the Phil Knight Invitational, Arkansas will face regional rival Oklahoma as part of the ‘Victory’ bracket on Nov. 23. The winner of the game would likely face defending national champion North Carolina. The Tar Heels will open the eight team bracket against Portland. Arkansas is joined by Oregon, Connecticut, Michigan State and Georgetown in the bracket.

Arkansas leads the all time series with Oklahoma 15-12, including an 81-78 win in the 2012-13 season.

The ‘Motion’ bracket features Butler, Duke, Florida, Gonzaga, Ohio State, Texas, Stanford and Portland State.