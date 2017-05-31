LeFlore County Deputy Posts Photos Searching For Owner Of Lost Meth

Posted 3:56 pm, May 31, 2017, by

LEFLORE COUNTY (KFSM) — LeFlore County deputies do their best to return missing property to its rightful owners.

On Wednesday (May 31), Sgt. Terry Winn of the LeFlore County sheriff’s office posted photos of “lost property” that included 56 grams and several baggies of what appears to be methamphetamine.

Winn asked the owner of the materials, which were found near Prairie Bell and Hudson Corner Roads, to visit the department they can get “what is rightfully theirs.”

The post has been shared more than 500 times.

So far nobody has claimed the “lost property.”

Photo Gallery

Inline

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s