Local Food Pantry Gets Major Food Donation From Walmart Shareholders Week

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- The Walmart shareholders meeting helps more than just the local economy, it's also helping food insecure families in Northwest Arkansas.

Local food pantries fight to feed as many hungry families as they can throughout the summer, despite their limited supply.

"More families are in need and food insecurity is greater because a lot of those family rely on free and reduced breakfast and lunch or the snack pack program," Life Source director Jimmie Conduff said.

Partnerships like Razorback Food Recovery help keep the pantries open. Truck loads of unused hot food from the Walmart shareholders meeting were dropped off at the pantry and donated to families.

"Usually later in the week if there's things from the different locations they'll donate. But, those things usually come on Friday and that typically helps us get through the summer," Conduff said.

He said the pantry will feed 4,000 to 5,000 thousand people this summer.