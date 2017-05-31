Meth And The Major Damages To Health

Medical experts said using methamphetamine can cause major heart damage, but that damage can be reversed; if they quit using the drug.

Researchers in Germany followed 30 meth users who had some degree of heart failure.

Those who stopped taking the drugs while receiving medical treatment had significant improvement in their symptoms and cardiac function.

They were also much less likely to suffer a stroke or die than patients who continued to abuse meth during their treatment.

