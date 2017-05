Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The Old Fort Days Rodeo held back-to-back family nights on Tuesday and Wednesday (May 30-31).

Tickets for Wednesday's show can be purchased for a special price of $7, down from the normal $12, as part of the family night promotion.

The rodeo features several events including bronco and bull riding, roping and mutton busting.

