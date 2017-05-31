× Scott Pelley Becomes Full-Time ’60 Minutes’ Correspondent

CBS News announced on Wednesday (May 31) that Scott Pelley will become a full-time correspondent for “60 Minutes,” America’s most-watched news program, as it enters its 50th season. Pelley will also report on major stories and breaking news events across the CBS News Division.

Since 2011, Pelley has been both a correspondent for “60 Minutes” and the anchor and managing editor of the “CBS Evening News with Scott Pelley.” This will mark Pelley’s 14th season with 60 Minutes; he joined the program as a correspondent in 2004.

“Scott brought the best values of ’60 Minutes’ to the ‘CBS Evening News,’ and we thank him for his commitment to the journalism of this broadcast every night these past six years,” said David Rhodes, President of CBS News. “The milestone 50th season of ’60 Minutes’ requires Scott’s full contribution, and we look forward to important reporting from him for many years to come.”

“Scott’s work over many years at ’60 Minutes’has been extraordinary. So has his dedication to consequential reporting,” said Jeff Fager, Executive Producer of “60 Minutes.” “It is exciting for all of us, and good for our viewers, that he will be focusing all of his efforts on ’60 Minutes.’”

Pelley thanked his colleagues for six successful years with the broadcast: “I find my heart filled with gratitude for the opportunity to know you, humility, in light of your sacrifices, and hope for the future of journalism because of the standards you live by,” Pelley said. “CBS has been great to me for nearly 30 years. I’m glad to accept this assignment with continuing gratitude.”

“Scott’s tenure as Anchor and Managing Editor of the ‘CBS Evening News’ has been one of the finest chapters in the history of this storied broadcast,” said Steve Capus, Executive Editor of CBS News and Executive Producer of the “CBS Evening News.” “Ever the consummate professional, Scott’s commitment to outstanding journalism, enterprise reporting and memorable storytelling has propelled the ‘CBS Evening News’ to new heights and made the broadcast a showcase for excellence.”

Pelley took the helm of the “CBS Evening News” on June 6, 2011. The broadcast grew its audience in each of the first five seasons, the longest run of growth for any network evening news broadcast in the history of the modern ratings system.

With Pelley as anchor, the “CBS Evening News” earned journalism’s most prestigious honors, including seven Emmys, two George Foster Peabody Awards, an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award, two George Polk Awards, 13 Edward R. Murrow Awards and a host of additional honors.

In addition to his contributions as anchor of the “CBS Evening News”, Pelley’s stories for “60 Minutes” have accounted for half of all the major awards won by the broadcast since he joined it. Pelley has won a record 33 Emmys for his work in the field, nearly all of them for “60 Minutes” stories, which have also been honored with five Edward R. Murrow awards, three George Foster Peabody awards, two Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Silver Batons, a George Polk award, as well as other journalism honors. Click here for Pelley’s full CBS News biography.

Anthony Mason will serve as the interim anchor of the “CBS Evening News” beginning in the coming weeks. Mason, who is one of the most experienced journalists at CBS News, will continue to co-anchor “CBS This Morning: Saturday” with Alex Wagner. In a quarter century as a reporter and anchor for CBS News, he has reported from more than 30 countries and won seven Emmy Awards. He is also a frequent contributor to “CBS News Sunday Morning.” Click here for Mason’s full CBS News biography.