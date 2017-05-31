× Wednesday Is Personal Property Assessment Deadline

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — The deadline to assess personal property without a penalty ends Wednesday (May 31) in Arkansas.

Personal property includes all vehicles, trailers, boats, ATVs and livestock, and it can be assessed from Jan. 1 to May 31 each year. Following May 31 there is a 10 percent penalty.

People can assess their personal property in person, mail, online or by phone.

New residents or people who are adding personal property need to assess in person.

People who do not have any changes in their personal property, or if they are simply deleting property they no longer own, can assess by phone or online, where the service is available.

To assess your property by mail, send the following information for all vehicles being listed: Year, Make, Model, VIN, and Style (LX, GS, etc., 2 or 4 wheel drive, or other description). This service is not available in all counties.

Benton

Phone: 479-271-1033

Online

In Person Bentonville: 2401 SW ‘D’ Street Suite 3 Gravette: 901 1st Ave SE (HWY 59) Ste C Rogers: 1428 W Walnut Siloam Springs: 707 Lincoln Street



Crawford

Phone: 479-474-1751

Online

In Person: 300 Main Street, Room 8 & 8-b, Van Buren

Sebastian

Phone: 479-783-8948

Online

In Person Fort Smith Fort Smith Courthouse, 35 South 6th Street, Room 105 Phoenix Avenue East, 6515 Phoenix Avenue Greenwood: Greenwood Courthouse, 301 E. Center, Room 113



Washington