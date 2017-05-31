Wednesday Is Personal Property Assessment Deadline
ARKANSAS (KFSM) — The deadline to assess personal property without a penalty ends Wednesday (May 31) in Arkansas.
Personal property includes all vehicles, trailers, boats, ATVs and livestock, and it can be assessed from Jan. 1 to May 31 each year. Following May 31 there is a 10 percent penalty.
People can assess their personal property in person, mail, online or by phone.
New residents or people who are adding personal property need to assess in person.
People who do not have any changes in their personal property, or if they are simply deleting property they no longer own, can assess by phone or online, where the service is available.
To assess your property by mail, send the following information for all vehicles being listed: Year, Make, Model, VIN, and Style (LX, GS, etc., 2 or 4 wheel drive, or other description). This service is not available in all counties.
Benton
- Phone: 479-271-1033
- Online
- In Person
- Bentonville: 2401 SW ‘D’ Street Suite 3
- Gravette: 901 1st Ave SE (HWY 59) Ste C
- Rogers: 1428 W Walnut
- Siloam Springs: 707 Lincoln Street
Crawford
- Phone: 479-474-1751
- Online
- In Person: 300 Main Street, Room 8 & 8-b, Van Buren
Sebastian
- Phone: 479-783-8948
- Online
- In Person
- Fort Smith
- Fort Smith Courthouse, 35 South 6th Street, Room 105
- Phoenix Avenue East, 6515 Phoenix Avenue
- Greenwood: Greenwood Courthouse, 301 E. Center, Room 113
Washington
- Phone: (479) 444-1520
- Online
- Mail: Personal Property Assessor, 280 N College Ave Ste 250, Fayetteville, AR 72701
- In Person
- Fayetteville
- Washington County Courthouse, 280 N College Street
- Arkansas State Revenue Office, 965 S Razorback Rd
- Springdale: Arkansas State Revenue Office, 3159 Springdale Ave
- Lincoln: Arkansas State Revenue Office, 215 S Main Ave
