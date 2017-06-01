2017-18 SEC Schedule Released For Razorbacks Basketball

Posted 1:36 pm, June 1, 2017, by

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – It’s been a busy week for those who print schedules for Arkansas basketball and a big portion of the upcoming was finalized on Thursday.

The SEC released the full schedule for the 2017-18 basketball season and Arkansas was given one of the strongest home slates in recent history.

The Razorbacks will host Kentucky and South Carolina, both of whom reached the Elite 8 last season, in addition to Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Auburn, LSU, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Missouri. Arkansas will travel to Auburn, LSU, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Missouri as part of a home-and-home while the Hogs will face Florida, Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi State in road games.

Arkansas announced earlier this week they would host Minnesota on Dec. 9 as part of a two year home-and-home series and Colorado State will also come to Fayetteville this upcoming season.

