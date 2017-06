× Downed Power Line Blocks Both Directions Of I-49 Near Lowell Exit

LOWELL (KFSM) — Downed power lines blocked both lanes of Interstate-49 near the Lowell Exit on Thursday afternoon (June 1), according to the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department.

Traffic is backing up in both directions, so avoid the area if possible.

Benton Co: A section of I- 49 has been closed due to a downed power line. https://t.co/eUiW0xLItg for information. #artraffic — AHTD (@AHTD) June 1, 2017

The line also fell through part of a construction area.

Crews are on scene working to remove the line.