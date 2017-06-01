× Fayetteville Mayor Joins Dozens Of US Mayors, Governors Vowing To Stick With Paris Accord

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — President Donald Trump’s announcement on Thursday (June 1) that the United States was withdrawing from the Paris climate accord was met with defiance from governors and dozens of mayors who vowed to continue to honor the goals of the accord to reduce global warming.

Fayetteville mayor Lioneld Jordan announced that he joined 61 U.S. mayors signing a statement to Trump saying their cities will continue following the principles outlined in the Paris climate accord. The mayors represent 36 million Americans.

“Climate change poses a very serious threat, but also a significant economic opportunity for our City and our nation,” said Mayor Jordan in a press release. “Fayetteville is committed to working with leaders of other cities, states, universities, and businesses to combat climate change by supporting a low-carbon economy and creating good jobs in energy efficiency and renewable energy.”

Ten governors have also pledged to uphold the Paris climate accord in the following states: Massachusetts, California, Oregon, New York, Colorado, Hawaii, Washington, Connecticut, Virginia and Rhode Island.