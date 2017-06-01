Free Shuttle Service Offered During Fayetteville Regional Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- A free shuttle service will be available to fans attending the Fayetteville Regional Friday through Monday (June 2-5), according to a press release.

Public parking will be limited near the stadium and will be filled on a first come, first serve basis in the Baum East and the KeyTronics parking lots.

Parking will also be available in Lot 56 on the corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Razorback Road. Fans will be able to use the free fan shuttle service from Lot 56. The service will pick up fans in the southeast corner of Lot 56 near the Razorback Soccer Field and fans will be dropped off curbside at Baum Stadium.

The shuttle service will not be available during game 1 of the regional due to the Walmart shareholders meeting. The shuttle service will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Friday (June 2). The shuttles will start two hours and 30 minutes prior to the first pitch of the first game and run throughout the second game and post-game. The shuttle will pick up behind the home plate plaza.

The press release states that Razorback Foundation members who have a designated 2017 baseball parking pass may use their passes to park in the same lots they used during the regular season.

