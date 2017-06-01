Free Summer Lunch Programs Offered In River Valley And NWA
ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Several school districts in our area will offer free summer lunch programs for kids 18 and under.
Fort Smith School District
Free meals for breakfast and lunch will be served from June 1 through August 4 on weekdays. Meals will not be served on July 4 for the holiday. Adults can also eat, but the lunches cost $2.25 for breakfast or $3.50 for lunch.
Breakfast will be served from 7:45-8:30 a.m. at the following schools:
- Carnall Elementary School
- Morrison Elementary School
- Pike Elementary School
- Spradling Elementary School
- Sunnymede Elementary School
- Tilles Elementary School
Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the following schools:
- Ballman Elementary School
- Barling Elementary School
- Carnall Elementary School
- Fairview Elementary School
- Howard Elementary School
- Morrison Elementary School
- Pike Elementary School
- Spradling Elementary School
- Sunnymede Elementary School
- Tilles Elementary School
- Trusty Elementary School
Bentonville School District
Bentonville Schools will offer a free summer lunch program June 5 through July 28 at Mary Mae Jones Elementary.
Meals will be served Monday through Friday. Breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m. and lunch begins at 10:30 a.m.
Fayetteville School District
The main site for Fayetteville Public Schools lunches and snacks will be at The Owl Creek School at 375 N Rupple Road Monday through Friday. Lunch will be served from 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. and snacks will be served from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The Summer Lunch & Snack program will begin June 5 and end on August 10.
A mobile service will be provided to the Yvonne Richardson Center at 240 E Rock Street Monday through Friday. Lunch will be servied 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and snacks will be served 3:20 p.m. to 3:50 p.m. This also begins June 5 and ends August 10.
Rogers School District
Rogers School District will offer free summer meals to children 18 years old and younger June 5 through July 28. Meals will be served Monday through Friday at several schools and mobile locations.
Meals will be served at the following locations:
- DoubleTree Apartments – 11 a.m.
- Southwind Place – 11:15 a.m.
- Fairways at Lost Springs – 11:30 a.m.
- Meadow Park Apartments – 11:50 a.m.
- Blossom Way Trailhead – 10:45 a.m.
- Center for Non-Profits – Breakfast 8 a.m. Lunch 11 a.m.
- Garfield Elementary – 11 a.m.
- Mathias Elementary – 11 a.m.
- Jones Elementary – 11 a.m.
- Heritage High School – Breakfast 7:30 a.m. Lunch 11 a.m.
- Northside Elementary – 11 a.m.
Springdale School District
The Springdale School District will offer free summer meals to kids 18 and younger Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Meals will be served June 5 through July 7 at Jones Elementary School.
Meals will be served at the following schools June 5 through August 4:
- Bayyari Elementary
- Elmdale Elementary
- George Elementary
- Parson Hills Elementary
Meals will not be served at any location on July 4.