× Free Summer Lunch Programs Offered In River Valley And NWA

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Several school districts in our area will offer free summer lunch programs for kids 18 and under.

Fort Smith School District

Free meals for breakfast and lunch will be served from June 1 through August 4 on weekdays. Meals will not be served on July 4 for the holiday. Adults can also eat, but the lunches cost $2.25 for breakfast or $3.50 for lunch.

Breakfast will be served from 7:45-8:30 a.m. at the following schools:

Carnall Elementary School

Morrison Elementary School

Pike Elementary School

Spradling Elementary School

Sunnymede Elementary School

Tilles Elementary School

Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the following schools:

Ballman Elementary School

Barling Elementary School

Carnall Elementary School

Fairview Elementary School

Howard Elementary School

Morrison Elementary School

Pike Elementary School

Spradling Elementary School

Sunnymede Elementary School

Tilles Elementary School

Trusty Elementary School

Bentonville School District

Bentonville Schools will offer a free summer lunch program June 5 through July 28 at Mary Mae Jones Elementary.

Meals will be served Monday through Friday. Breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m. and lunch begins at 10:30 a.m.

Fayetteville School District

The main site for Fayetteville Public Schools lunches and snacks will be at The Owl Creek School at 375 N Rupple Road Monday through Friday. Lunch will be served from 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. and snacks will be served from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The Summer Lunch & Snack program will begin June 5 and end on August 10.

A mobile service will be provided to the Yvonne Richardson Center at 240 E Rock Street Monday through Friday. Lunch will be servied 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and snacks will be served 3:20 p.m. to 3:50 p.m. This also begins June 5 and ends August 10.

Rogers School District

Rogers School District will offer free summer meals to children 18 years old and younger June 5 through July 28. Meals will be served Monday through Friday at several schools and mobile locations.

Meals will be served at the following locations:

DoubleTree Apartments – 11 a.m.

Southwind Place – 11:15 a.m.

Fairways at Lost Springs – 11:30 a.m.

Meadow Park Apartments – 11:50 a.m.

Blossom Way Trailhead – 10:45 a.m.

Center for Non-Profits – Breakfast 8 a.m. Lunch 11 a.m.

Garfield Elementary – 11 a.m.

Mathias Elementary – 11 a.m.

Jones Elementary – 11 a.m.

Heritage High School – Breakfast 7:30 a.m. Lunch 11 a.m.

Northside Elementary – 11 a.m.

Springdale School District

The Springdale School District will offer free summer meals to kids 18 and younger Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Meals will be served June 5 through July 7 at Jones Elementary School.

Meals will be served at the following schools June 5 through August 4:

Bayyari Elementary

Elmdale Elementary

George Elementary

Parson Hills Elementary

Meals will not be served at any location on July 4.