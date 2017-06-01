Hundreds Without Power In Cave Springs

Posted 8:52 pm, June 1, 2017, by , Updated at 08:56PM, June 1, 2017

CAVE SPRINGS (KFSM) — Hundreds of Cave Springs residents lost power for hours on Thursday (June 1).

The power outage was caused by a car that hit a communications cable along Interstate-49 around 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, said Peter Main, SWEPCO communications representative. The cable pulled down SWEPCO power line, which left about 1,800 people without power.

SWEPCO crews are working to restore power. Power should be returned by 9 p.m., according to a website estimate.

