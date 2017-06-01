Jax Biggers Makes Huge Impact In 1st Year At Arkansas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)--Given the history of junior college transfers, some veteran Diamond Hogs were understandably skeptical at the addition of Jax Biggers. At least from an offensive standpoint.

"I thought he was gonna hit .250 or something like that," Carson Shaddy admitted.

But it didn't take long for the team to realize that had a gem in the sophomore from Cisco Junior College.

"Once we came in for the fall and started inter squads and everything we knew he was gonna be a really big part of this team," freshman Dominic Fletcher said.

And that may understate Biggers' value to the Razorbacks. Skipper Dave Van Horn bestowed some high praise before the season on the first year Razorback, billing the transfer as one of the top shortstops he's coached. Van Horn's sentiments are the same after 59 games.

"He's probably one of the better shortstops I've coached. I think he's really good."

"The kid's a spark plug. Super athletic kid, super funny kid and a great guy. It's great to have someone that you actually enjoy playing with," Shaddy said.

Biggers, initially known for defense, has turned heads with a solid plate approach.

"If you miss middle and you're too early, you go into one of the gaps and if you're too late you kind of go in the other gap. So middle of the field has been my approach this whole year," said Biggers.

"The thing that has really impressed me is that he's a better hitter than I thought. And that's through work ethic and a lot of want to," Van Horn said.

Batting a team best .352, Biggers has become a constant for the Hogs both in the field and at the plate. The sophomore leads the team with 69 hits, 13 doubles, four triples and a .432 on base percentage. Biggers is second with 46 runs scored and sixth with 33 runs batted in.