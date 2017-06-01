Poteau School District Offers Free Summer Meal Program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTEAU (KFSM) -- When classes aren't in session, many kids don't always know when their next meal will be during the summer break. However, a local school district is helping to change that for the next month.

Over the summer, parents are typically at work or they simply can't afford to serve their children three meals a day. The Poteau Public School District is working to help fight hunger for half of the summer break.

Pansy Kidd Middle School and Poteau Primary School are both offering free breakfast and lunch during the month of June.

The Summer Food Program allows hundreds of kids to eat nutritious meals without parents having to worry about breaking their wallet or worrying about when their child will get their next meal.

The cafeteria ladies who usually cook up the meals during the school year, don't quit when classes let out. Each morning and afternoon, they're serving hot breakfast and lunch five days a week for kids in need.

"We feel like there's a real need in this community for a program like this," food service director Sandy Bullard said. "We do offer this meal service for kids to come in and two meals a day in case they don't get that at home."

Breakfast is served from 7:45 a.m. - 8:45 a.m. and lunch is served from 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m Monday through Friday. No need to sign up or apply. Kids 18 and younger can just show up and enjoy a free meal.

The Summer Food Program runs until June 30th.