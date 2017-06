× Van Buren Police Ask For Help Finding Runaway Teen

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — The Van Buren Police Department is asking for help finding a runaway 16-year-old boy.

Trevor Austin Covey was last seen by his parents on Wednesday (May 31) around 9:30 p.m., according to a department Facebook post. He has short brown hair, blue eyes, is about 5’5″ and weighs about 110 pounds.

Anyone with information about Trevor’s whereabouts should contact the Van Buren Police Department at 479-474-1234.