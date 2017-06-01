Veterans To Ride Free On Ozark Regional Transit

Posted 8:51 am, June 1, 2017, by , Updated at 08:52AM, June 1, 2017

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Veterans will now be able to ride free on the Ozark Regional Transit, public information officer Jeff Hatley said.

Hatley said the recent fire at the ORT facilities brought to light many stories of stress and worry by ORT passengers.

With the approval of the ORT board, U.S. veterans will now ride free on the fixed route service. Veterans must have a valid Veterans Administration ID. The free fare will begin on Monday (June 5).

The policy is fro the fixed-routes only as the pre-scheduled para-transit and demand/response models will remain at the regular fare.

Hatley said ORT hopes this policy will assist our veterans in accessing all services available without transportation concerns.

