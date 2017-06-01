× Walmart To Begin Testing Associate Delivery

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Walmart announced on Thursday (June 1) that they will begin testing associate delivery.

This announcement comes during a Role of Digital at Walmart meeting during Walmart Shareholders Week.

According to a press release, the new delivery system will get online orders to customers’ doors using Walmart associates. The release states that associates do not have to participate and are in control of their experience.

Delivery trucks will be used to bring ship-to-home orders to a store close to the final destination, where an associate can sign up to deliver the items to the customer’s house. This will give associates a way to earn extra income on their drive home.

Associates will be able to choose how many packages they can deliver, the size and weight limits of each package and which days they are able to make deliveries.

Walmart is testing this delivery system in three stores, two in New Jersey and one in Northwest Arkansas.