Fort Smith Man Continues To Repair And Donate Bicycles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Since 5NEWS first covered the story of Wes Brown, a Fort Smith man who fixes up bikes to give them to kids in the area, dozens of bicycles have been donated to the cause.

"Bicycles are expensive and days are hard," Brown said. "Some people, they got two or three kids, or even one kid. They can't afford to buy bicycles all the time."

Wes continues to fix up bicycles to donate to kids. So far, he has given 63 bikes.

"I like riding bikes because it makes me feel happy," Jandyn Beaver, 10, said.

Jandyn and his brother Jaxtyn broke their bikes more than a month ago and now they're excited to hit the pavement again.

"It's really cool," Jandyn said.

Wes said the feeling he gets when he's able to donate a new bike is unbelievable.

"It's the greatest feeling knowing that you just gave a child that didn't have a bicycle, a bicycle," Wes said. "When their faces light up when they go or when they find that bike they want that they're in love with, it just opens your heart. It makes you feel good about yourself."

While Wes still does repairs and accepts any kind of bicycle donation, he said he hopes others join in on the cause.

"You don't have to bring me the bicycle," Wes said. "If you got a bicycle that you know is good, pass it on to someone you know that might need a bicycle. There might be a child in your neighborhood that needs one."

On Friday (June 2), Wes was able to give bicycles to 17 kids at customer appreciation day at Maverick Loan in Arkoma.

To donate a bicycle or how you can help with Bikes 4 Kids, click here.