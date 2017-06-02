Segment Sponsored By: Breeden
Ms. James – 5th Grade – Gore Elementary – Gore
-
Mrs. Ridinger – 4th Grade – Gore Elementary – Gore
-
Falleur & Fleetwood – 2nd Grade – Gore Elementary – Gore
-
Bradley & Hubler – 3rd Grade – Gore Elementary – Gore
-
Gore Elementary, Gore – Kerryon & Cunningham – PreKindergarten
-
Roberts & Mattox – Kindergarten – Gore Elementary – Gore
-
-
Ms. Hicks – 1st Grade – Tate Elementary – Van Buren
-
Ms. Dohle – 4th Grade – Marvin Elementary – Mulberry
-
Ms. Traci McGraw – 2nd Grade – Eastside Elementary – Rogers
-
Ms. Coughran – 1st Grade – Cedarville Elementary – Cedarville
-
Ms. Kelley – 3rd Grade – Tate Elementary – Van Buren
-
-
Elgin B Milton Elementary, Ozark – Ms. Nichols – 3rd Grade
-
Elgin B Milton Elementary, Ozark – Ms. Roetzel – 3rd Grade
-
Thomas Jefferson Elementary, Bentonville – Ms. Deena Brown – 1st Grade