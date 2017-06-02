NCAA Regional Tournament Is Main Topic for Tailgating Hog Fans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- With the NCAA regional tournament in town, most Hog fans have one thing one their mind -- tailgating.

"We just like to have a good time, it's been since 2010 that we've hosted the regional and we had the surprise regional a few years ago," said former Razorback and St. Louis Cardinals catcher Tom Pagnozzi.

Throughout the parking lot you can find trailers decked out in custom paint, friends playing a game of cornhole and your favorite tailgate food. Pagnozzi says there's room for everyone under his tent, Hog fan or not.

"The fun of getting together and you know whether you're a Razorback or ... we'll have ORU fans over here probably because we kind of open ours up to everyone," said Pagnozzi.

If traditional tailgating isn't your thing, you can pack your coolers, grab your lawn chairs and claim your spot in the Hog Pen for a seat inside Baum Stadium.

"It's a blast the fact that they let us setup and it reminds me a lot of football season where everybody is just there and having a good time enjoying the game," said Ben Wade a University of Arkansas graduate.

At the end of the day fans say no matter your preference there's nothing like enjoying a good game of college baseball.