Rogers Police Looking For Person Of Interest In Breaking And Entering Investigation

ROGERS (KFSM) — Rogers police are asking for help finding a man who is a person of interest in a breaking and entering investigation.

Officers received a report that someone broke into a vehicle parked in the 2700 block of Kilimanjaro Way on Sunday (May 28). More than $100 cash and a knife were stolen from the vehicle.

The person of interest was spotted in the neighborhood around 11 p.m. on Saturday (May 27) before the theft occurred. He is believed to be driving a gold-colored vehicle.

Anyone with information about the man pictured or the theft should contact the Rogers Police Department at 479-636-4141.

