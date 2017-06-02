× Stephan Dazzles As Arkansas Edges ORU In Regional Opener

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Trevor Stephan took over as the game one starter late in the regular season for the Arkansas pitching staff. He showed why in the opening round of the Fayetteville Regional on Friday.

Stephan struck out 11 and went seven and 1/3 inning as Oral Roberts could not figure out the right-hander as the Razorbacks posted a 3-0 win to advance in the winner’s bracket.

The Golden Eagles (42-15) threatened in both the third and fourth innings but it was the Arkansas offense who struck first, and naturally it was the red hot Chad Spanberger who came through. The Razorbacks’ slugger doubled home a run in the fifth as Arkansas took a 1-0 lead and that was more than enough support for the Razorbacks’ pitching staff.

Arkansas would push their lead to 2-0 in the seventh as Eric Cole’s bloop double fell between ORU’s center field and shortstop. Jake Arledge set the final margin with a RBI single in the eighth.

The Razorbacks will face Missouri State in the winner’s bracket on Saturday evening while ORU will face Oklahoma State in an elimination game at 2:00 pm on Saturday. The Bears hit a two-run walk off home run in the bottom of the ninth to be the Cowboys 6-5.