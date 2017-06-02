Taxpayers Overpaid For EpiPen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

US taxpayers may have overpaid for EpiPens by more than one billion dollars.

That's nearly 3 times the 465 million dollars drug maker Mylan agreed to pay, to settle claims last fall it overcharged Medicaid.

EpiPens are used to control potentially fatal allergic reactions.

Senator Charles Grassley said he learned of the over payment from health and human services investigators.

They claim Mylan under paid rebates to Medicaid when they classified the device as a generic drug.

Mylan also faced heat for hiking the price of the devices more than 500% in recent years.

