× Thousands Head To Bud Walton For Walmart Shareholders Meeting

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Thousands of Walmart associates and shareholders will gather in Bud Walton Arena on Friday morning (June 2) for the annual Walmart Shareholders meeting.

More than 14,000 people came to the 2016 shareholders meeting, where James Corden hosted performances by Katy Perry, Nick Jonas, Andy Grammer and others.

The meeting begins at 8 a.m. in the Bud Walton Arena on the University of Arkansas campus.

5NEWS will have a full recap of the days events.