Drivers Should Slow Down On Interstate 49 Near Bobby Hopper Tunnel

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Rain is the reason for accidents along Interstate 49, north of the Bobby Hopper Tunnel, according to Arkansas State Police Troop L.

Arkansas Highway Patrol is expected to place caution signs in the vicinity.

Troop L dispatch told 5News that motorists need to slow down if they are approaching the tunnel to avoid hitting cars that may be stopped ahead of them.

Crews are currently clearing accidents in the area.

Arkansas State Patrol Troop L, covers Benton, Carroll, Madison and Washington counties.