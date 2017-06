Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRAIRIE GROVE (KFSM) -- If you're ready for groovin' music, carriage rides and terrific food consider going to "2nd Saturday Trades Day."

5News Anchor Bryan Shawver spoke with  Leslie Tabor about the event.

The gist of the gathering is to promote the Historic Prairie Grove business corridor, provide service groups a partnership opportunity and let people know that Prairie Grove is a perfect city to make as your travel destination.

Click "here" for more information.