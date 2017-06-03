Police Investigating After Truck Full Of Pigs Found Unattended In West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.V. (CBSNews) — A semi-truck full of pigs was left unattended in the hot sun on Friday (June 3) and the driver was nowhere to be found.
It was an unusual situation for first responders on Friday (June 3).
A semi-truck with more than 160 pigs was left behind to bake in the heat for hours on a side street off Maccorkle Avenue in Kanawha City.
“Neighbors said it’s been here for quite some time, they were concerned for the pigs’ welfare,” said Ryan Pennington, the public information officer for the Charleston Fire Department.