Bomb Threat Note Found At Walmart In Fort Smith

Posted 2:38 pm, June 3, 2017, by , Updated at 02:57PM, June 3, 2017

Police block off the street leading to Walmart. People are asked to avoid the area.

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The Walmart Supercenter on Kelley Highway in Fort Smith was evacuated Saturday (June 3) afternoon, according to Fort Smith Police Sergeant Wes Milan.

Police said Walmart’s Loss Prevention department found a threatening note in the women’s restroom about a bomb threat and the retailer chose to evacuate the store. The gas station and parking area has also been evacuated.

“The police evacuated the building and I was told to leave the store immediately,” one shopper told 5News.

Currently, the Kelley Highway exit that leads to the store is closed, according to police.

Milan suggests for people to avoid the area.

As of this time, no bomb has been found.

5News reporter Krystle Sherrell is at the scene.

STORY DEVELOPING

 

