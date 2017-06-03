× Several Injured On London Bridge

LONDON (CNN) — There has been an incident on London Bridge, London’s Metropolitan Police said Saturday (June 3) night.

“We are dealing with an incident on #LondonBridge, when we have more information we will update this twitter feed.”

Both lanes of the bridge were blocked, police said.

Authorities have not said what caused the incident.

The US embassy in London tweeted: “Please avoid the area and monitor local news/@metpoliceuk for updates.”

England has been on edge since May 22, when a suicide bomber killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena.

The bridge incident also comes more than two months after a man drove an SUV into a crowd on the sidewalk along Westminster Bridge in London, killing at least four people.

After ramming the car into a barrier outside the Houses of Parliament, the driver got out and stabbed a police officer to death. The attacker was gunned down by a police officer.

The assailant, Khalid Masood, 52, of West Midlands, reportedly had a criminal record and may have had connections to violent extremism, British

Prime Minister Theresa May said.

Developing story – more to come