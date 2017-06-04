× 7 Hour Stand-Off In Conway Ends Without Incident

CONWAY (KTHV) — Police were involved in a stand-off in the alley near JJ’s Grill in Conway.

Around 10:20 Saturday (June 3) night, the Conway Police Department received a call about a domestic disturbance in the alley near JJ’s Grill. When police arrived, they found a woman yelling that a man had a gun.

The man leaned into his car. He grabbed a gun and put it to his head.

Police couldn’t get the man to surrender, so the SWAT team and the Conway Police Department negotiator came to the scene.

The man eventually listened to the officers and put down his gun around 5:15 a.m. Sunday (June 4) morning. Police then took him in to custody.

The man is a veteran who has PTSD and other illnesses, according to police. He was taken to the VA Hospital for treatment.