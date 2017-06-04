Ada Man Shot Dead While Allegedly Trying To Drown Twins

ADA, Okla. (CBSNews) — Ada Police are investigating a shooting Friday (June 2) that left one man dead at a home on 6th Street and Country Club Road.

Police responded to the scene about 12:30 p.m. after it was reported a woman was heard screaming for help.

According to Ada Public Information Officer Lisa Bratcher, 27-year-old Leland Foster was attempting to drown two small children — a boy and a girl both 3 months old — in the bathtub when a 12-year-old girl ran out of the home and told a neighbor.

Bratcher said Foster was the father of the twin babies.

A neighbor broke in, saw the man holding the children in the bathtub, and shot him twice with a revolver.

The shooter has been identified as Cash Freeman.

The babies were taken from the home to Mercy Hospital in Ada, and then flown to an Oklahoma City hospital.

Bratcher said the 3-month-old twins are doing fine, and were released from OU Medical Center on Saturday (June 4).

Their grandfather said he was glad the twins were finally safe.

In 2011, Foster was charged with domestic abuse by strangulation and arson in the first degree. He pleaded no contest.