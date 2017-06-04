Albert Pujols Becomes 9th Player In MLB History To Hit 600 Home Runs

ANAHEIM (CNN) — Los Angeles Angels slugger Albert Pujols has become the ninth player in Major League Baseball history to hit 600 career home runs with his grand slam against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday at Angel Stadium.
MLB.com showed Pujols’ historic blast:
Pujols becomes the first player to reach the 600-homer barrier since Jim Thome joined the club in 2011 with the Minnesota Twins.
MLB Players with 600 Career Home Runs
- Barry Bonds 762
- Hank Aaron 755
- Babe Ruth 714
- Alex Rodriguez 696
- Willie Mays 660
- Ken Griffey Jr. 630
- Jim Thome 612
- Sammy Sosa 609
- Albert Pujols 600
The 37-year-old started the 2017 season needing nine home runs to get to the 600 milestone.
Age has slowed him down in recent years, but the 10-time All-Star did admit before the season started this was something he knew was on the horizon.