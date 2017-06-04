Albert Pujols Becomes 9th Player In MLB History To Hit 600 Home Runs

ANAHEIM (CNN) — Los Angeles Angels slugger Albert Pujols has become the ninth player in Major League Baseball history to hit 600 career home runs with his grand slam against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday at Angel Stadium.

MLB.com showed Pujols’ historic blast:

Albert Pujols becomes first player to slam his way into 600-HR club. https://t.co/sHGZEA7iAL #PapaSlam pic.twitter.com/15mWbJN5Sc — MLB (@MLB) June 4, 2017

Pujols becomes the first player to reach the 600-homer barrier since Jim Thome joined the club in 2011 with the Minnesota Twins.

MLB Players with 600 Career Home Runs

Barry Bonds 762

Hank Aaron 755

Babe Ruth 714

Alex Rodriguez 696

Willie Mays 660

Ken Griffey Jr. 630

Jim Thome 612

Sammy Sosa 609

Albert Pujols 600

The 37-year-old started the 2017 season needing nine home runs to get to the 600 milestone.

Age has slowed him down in recent years, but the 10-time All-Star did admit before the season started this was something he knew was on the horizon.