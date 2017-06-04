× Razorback Fans Hopeful For Another Win Against Oral Roberts

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Despite losing to Missouri State Saturday (June 3) night, Razorback fans came out Sunday (June 4) afternoon to see the team to victory.

Many of the fans were still hopeful that they could pull out another win against Oral Roberts.

“We already beat Oral Roberts once,” Razorback Fan Geoffery McKay said. “Trevor pitched a great game. We’re going to need a little more run support for this next one, but we’ll see.”

McKay said he was at the two previous games.

He noticed the game against Missouri State did not have the same vibe as the first game.

Fans lined the fence for the second Oral Roberts game though.

Some thought it was a good sign for the Hogs.

“I think it’s going to be pretty full,” Razorback Fan Mariah Voelkel said. “A lot of people showed up to the other games. So hopefully it will be standing room only and then hopefully we get to play again tonight too.”

Many were trying to stay optimistic about the game.

McKay said he just tries to stick to his life motto of thinking positive no matter the situation.