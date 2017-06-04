× Spanberger’s Blast Sends Arkansas To Regional Final

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas saw their season pushed to the brink of elimination but a well timed answer and then a blast from their biggest bat extended the Razorbacks’ run in the Fayetteville Regional.

Arkansas rallied from a three run deficit and got a solo home run from Chad Spanberger in the seventh inning as they eliminated Oral Roberts, 4-3, and moved itself into the regional final.

The Razorbacks will face Missouri State in the final and must beat the Bears twice to advance to the Super Regional round. The first meeting will be Sunday night at 9:10 pm, the second game of the day for the Razorbacks.

Oral Roberts jumped out to a 3-0 lead after a pair of solo home runs powered a big fourth inning but the Hogs responded in the fifth.

Jake Arledge started the scoring for Arkansas with a RBI double then Eric Cole tied the game with a two run double off the center field wall.

The Arkansas bullpen was outstanding over the final five and 1/3 innings as Josh Alberius and Jake Reindl combined to allow just two hits and struck out five.