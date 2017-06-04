× Successful Swift Water Rescue At Frog Bayou In Crawford County

CHESTER (KFSM) — The water rose quickly around Mari Kintz, 30, and her 8-year-old son who were standing on some rocks in the middle of the creek at Frog Bayou in Chester Sunday (June 4) afternoon just before 3.

District 3 Fire Department, Mountainburg Police and Crawford County Sheriff Dept responded to rescue them.

A local man, Tommy Farris, used his Kayak and assisted by taking life jackets and a rope bag to the victims.

Farris and Fire Chief Rick Kimes were able to get the mother and her son to the creek bank safely.

According to outdoor recreation guides there are no significant hazards on Frog Bayou for competent paddlers, but Kintz and her son, who were only standing on rocks near the bank of the creek, proved to be dangerous.

The remoteness of the area, along with swift currents and a narrow channel can create dangers for those who are not prepared, and are not familiar with the water flow.

Frog Bayou in Crawford County is eight miles long and is a Class II section of whitewater according to American Whitewater.

That means it’s novice level: straightforward rapids with wide, clear channels and some maneuvering may be required, but rocks are medium-sized waves can be easily missed.

For more whitewater safety tips click “here.”