Cave Springs City Council Eliminates Two City Positions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAVE SPRINGS (KFSM) -- The Cave Springs city council held a special meeting on Monday (June 5) to approve a 2017 budget.

The council voted to adopt a budget after making cuts to compensate for a $300,000 financial hole.

The cuts approved include cuts to the community building, all administration travel and the vice mayor and city planner positions.

"We don't have much left in reserves and we don't have the padding to take the time or the luxury to take the time that we naught otherwise would like to review. We will continue to review the budget and we're going to spend responsibly which is what we're elected to do," city council member Randy Noblett said.

Mayor Travis Lee said a planning meeting is scheduled for Tuesday (June 6), but they do not have a city planner to approve any of the resolutions in that meeting. Lee also said not all of the numbers in the budget are concrete and the cuts will take effect immediately.