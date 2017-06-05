Flavors: Lets All Go To Catfish Cove

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hey guys Megan Graddy here for this week’s Flavors. We visited a Fort Smith favorite, let’s all go to Catfish Cove.

“We get top of the quality on everything, and it’s what people know and love,” said Camye Engle.

Camye Engle said they have everything from the unique options you can’t get anywhere else.

“ A lot of people come here for our frog legs,” said Engle.

Catfish Cove also has a large variety of classic options on the buffet.

“We also have our US farm raised catfish, boiled shrimp; we have tons of side items to choose from; it’s a lot of home cooking,” said Engle.

Catfish Cove has a full spread so there is something for everyone.

“To be a seafood place we have excellent ribs and the same thing with our chicken; and we have french-fries like the kids love and mashed potatoes and gravy,” said Engle.

Trying to be healthier, they have plenty of options for you as well.

“From our smoked fish, to our baked Cajun fish and then we have a full salad bar selection so there is kind of something for everyone,” said Engle.

Catfish Cove is known for its fun jingle too!

“You don’t need a license to fish at Catfish Cove, you don’t need a boat and you don’t even need a pole, there are lines at the food buffet so it’s fun to troll, let’s all go to Catfish Cove!”

And families have chosen this buffet for years.

“We’ve got grandparents who are bringing in their sons and the sons are bringing in their sons now you know, it’s homey,” said Engle.

People coming back are their biggest compliment.

“It holds us to a high standard people come in here and it’s known for having the best… the best fish the best quality,” said Engle.

One of their customers drives from Tulsa, OK!

“Every time I’m in Fort Smith I always come to Catfish Cove,” said Jack Grazier.

And when you go to Catfish Cove…

“Come hungry,” said Engle.

“Sometime I leave too full,” said Grazier.

And we can’t forget about their tasty desserts…

“Peach cobbler, cherry cobbler and we make those from scratch as well chocolate cake and cinnamon rolls, and you can get all of that for one price,” said Engle.

For this week’s Flavors, I’m Megan Graddy.

Segment Sponsored By: Catfish Cove