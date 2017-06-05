× Hazmat Crews Working I-49 Wreck Between Semi, Armored Truck; Expect Delays Through Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Hazmat crews are on the scene of a wreck between an armored truck and a semi truck in south Fayetteville on Monday afternoon (June 5).

Crews are working to clear the scene after the two collided between mile markers 61 and 62 while travelling southbound, according to Mauro Campos with the Fayetteville Fire Department. One southbound lane was shut down, but traffic in both directions is backed up.

After the two vehicles collided, the armored truck ran through a cable median barrier, and it stopped inside the median of the northbound lanes, Campos said.

One of the truck’s fuel tanks ruptured and spilled in the ditch. Hazmat is containing the area until a backhoe can dig up the dirt for disposal.

Nobody was injured in the accident.