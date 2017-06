× Highway 71 Shut Down After Semi Rollover Spills Oil Across Road

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — Part of Highway 71 near Huntington was shut down on Monday (June 5) after a semi truck rollover, which spilled oil across the roadway.

The truck was carrying flammable asphalt material, according to crews on scene. When the tractor-trailer rolled over, oil spilled across the highway.

Crews shut down the road to clear up the spill.

Traffic is being diverted to Highway 252.