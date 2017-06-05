Local Chiropractor Reacts To “Runners” Issue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- You might find them at the scene of a car accident or at your local police station. They're called "marketers", "procurers", or "runners," and some chiropractors use them to collect accident reports.

In Oklahoma, the practice is illegal. But in Arkansas, it's fair game. And some chiropractors say it has brought a rain cloud over the industry state-wide.

Dr. Josh Seubold is a local chiropractor that doesn't agree with the practice.

"I'm not a witch hunter either. It's legal in Arkansas and if guys can sleep at night, it's no skin off my back."

Seubold has been a chiropractor for seven years.

"Took the business over for my father. He was the chiropractor here for many years."

Most of the chiropractors we spoke to feel the same way about the practice as Seubold.

"It's just against my moral compass though to do anything like that," he said.

A private investigator tells 5NEWS the problem is that the solicitors pay nothing for the accident reports. Meanwhile, someone who's been in a wreck has to pay ten dollars for that same report.

The investigator says, in most cases, solicitors get $500 for each patient they get into a chiropractor.

Seubold, like many we spoke with, feels Arkansas should take similar steps to Oklahoma and make it illegal.

"If you're asking me, probably," said Seubold, "But then again, that's just my opinion on it."

Because it is legal in Arkansas, you can find a list of registered marketers online. And while not all of them are out to be harassing, the private investigator warns to watch out for marketers claiming to work for an insurance company -- claiming you need to go see a specific chiropractor.

Seubold added that he's never met anybody that wanted to harass anyone.