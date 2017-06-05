New Drug To Aid Cancer Patients

Promising new cancer-fighting drugs are the big topic at a conference in Chicago this week.

The drugs are proving effective against prostate, lung and breast cancers, beyond the first year of treatment.

Studies suggest the drug Zytiga will become a first-treatment choice for men whose prostate cancer has spread.

For advanced lung cancer with a certain gene flaw, the drug Alecensa stopped cancer growth for 15 months longer than current medication and a relatively new drug called Lynparza showed promise.

For women with a gene that raises their risk for breast cancer.

