One Dead, Two Injured In Crawford County Collision

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — A man is dead after being ejected during a two-vehicle collision, according to Arkansas State Police.

Marlon A. Jackson, 34, of Warren, Ark., was a passenger in a Ford Escape and was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision after being ejected from the vehicle, according to police.

Police didn’t release the names of the drivers of the vehicles involved in the crash, but stated in a report that the driver of the Ford Escape, and the driver of a Saab, were both traveling east along Interstate 40 at 11:58 p.m. Friday (June 2), lost control and overturned the vehicles.

Jackson was pronounced dead early Saturday (June 3), according to police.

Kendarious J. Lacy, 19, also of Warren, was also riding as a passenger in the Fort Escape and was injured. He was taken to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith for treatment.

James Jackson, 18, of Fort Smith was a passenger in the Saab and was also injured during the collision. He was also taken to Mercy Hospital for treatment.